Manchester United stuns PSG with injury-time goal to reach quarter-finals

Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty sent Manchester United through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, securing a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Referee Damir Skomina awarded the penalty after a lengthy video review that showed defender Presnel Kimpembe jumping up to block Diogo Dalot's shot with his elbow. Rashford kept his nerve, blasting the ball past Gianluigi Buffon to send the United fans to his left into raptures.

As United's players sprinted to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle, Kimpembe lay flat on the ground for several moments as a stunned Parc des Princes crowd looked on in disbelief.

United had only a slim chance after losing 2-0 at home in the first leg of the last-16 match, with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's task made even harder by the fact that 10 of his players were either injured or suspended. That included midfielder Paul Pogba, who was sent off at Old Trafford.

"Everything seemed to be against us, but we're used to that," Rashford said. "We showed what we're about today and got the result we needed."

But Solskjaer, who scored an injury-time winner when United won the tournament in 1999, oversaw more late drama 20 years later. It was the first time in Champions League history that a team lost the first leg at home by a two-goal margin and still went through.

The referee checks the video before awarding Manchester United a penalty in their victory over PSG on Wednesday. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

United was handed an immediate lifeline when PSG gifted United striker Romelu Lukaku a second-minute opening goal, before equalizing through left back Juan Bernat in the 12th. He turned in a cross at the back post after Kylian Mbappe got behind United's static defence.

United scored from its first attack when Lukaku intercepted a back pass from Thilo Kehrer, rounded Buffon and slid the ball in from a tight angle.

Then, the hugely experienced Buffon spilled a low shot from Rashford and Lukaku turned in the rebound.

"We agreed that when Marcus steps out on the press that I would follow," Lukaku said. "I told him every time he shoots I'll follow the ball, and that's what happened."

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, bottom, and Porto's Felipe collide during Porto's win on Wednesday. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Porto advances after win over Roma

Alex Telles scored a penalty in extra time to send Porto into the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Roma on Wednesday, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Telles converted the spot kick two minutes from time after Alessandro Florenzi had been penalized following a video review for pulling back Fernando.

That sent Porto through 4-3 on aggregate.