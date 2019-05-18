Man City blast Watford to cruise to treble
Citizens claim FA Cup with record-equaling margin of victory
Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City completed the first sweep of English men's football trophies by routing Watford 6-0 in a record-equaling FA Cup final victory margin on Saturday.
The fourth piece of silverware was sealed with four different scorers at Wembley Stadium, with David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also netting in the humiliation of Watford.
Victory for Pep Guardiola's side came a week after the Premier League trophy was retained to join the League Cup and Community Shield already in City's possession.
But the unprecedented achievement by football's costliest squad comes against the backdrop of investigations into City's compliance into football's spending rules that could lead to the Abu Dhabi-owned team being banned from the Champions League.
