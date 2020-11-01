4 members of Manchester City women's team test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City, home to Canadian international Janine Beckie, says four members of its women's team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The FA Women's Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition," the club said in a statement.

City, which currently stands fourth in the table at 5-1-3, is scheduled to host the West Ham women behind closed doors on Saturday.

The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday's 3-1 win at at Chelsea.

This past November, Beckie scored in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time.

The 26-year-old forward, a dual citizen raised in Colorado by her Canadian parents, signed a two-year extension with Man City back in April.

WATCH | Janine Beckie goal seals victory for Man City:

Canada's Janine Beckie adds insurance goal as Man City defends FA Cup title Sports Video 0:30 Canadian Janine Beckie scored the insurance marker as Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 in the Women's FA Cup final. 0:30

It was City's third Women's FA Cup triumph in four seasons — a winning streak that began with another American, Carli Lloyd, netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.