4 members of Manchester City women's team test positive for COVID-19
Super League club did not identify the affected players
Manchester City, home to Canadian international Janine Beckie, says four members of its women's team have tested positive for COVID-19.
The FA Women's Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.
"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition," the club said in a statement.
The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday's 3-1 win at at Chelsea.
This past November, Beckie scored in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time.
The 26-year-old forward, a dual citizen raised in Colorado by her Canadian parents, signed a two-year extension with Man City back in April.
WATCH | Janine Beckie goal seals victory for Man City:
It was City's third Women's FA Cup triumph in four seasons — a winning streak that began with another American, Carli Lloyd, netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.
With files from CBC Sports
