1st women's Ballon d'Or winner asked if she 'twerked' during ceremony

After asking the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or if she twerked, French DJ Martin Solveig then said sorry.

Even though Ada Hegerberg said she hadn't been offended by the twerking question during Monday's award ceremony, Solveig still apologized on Twitter after his comment caused a social media stir.

First female ever to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BallondOr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BallondOr</a>. Being asked about twerking by the presenter has to be the most disrespectful and shameful thing I have seen. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9xZpXflLbc">pic.twitter.com/9xZpXflLbc</a> —@AidanWalshMUFC

He tweeted, "I didn't know that this could be seen as such an offense," and added: "This was a joke, probably a bad one."

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women <a href="https://t.co/pnZX8qvl4R">pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R</a> —@martinsolveig

A clip from the ceremony of the DJ asking the 23-year-old Norwegian if she could twerk and her responding "Non" in French quickly racked up millions of views.

I explained to <a href="https://twitter.com/AdaStolsmo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdaStolsmo</a> the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada <a href="https://t.co/DATdg0TfQk">pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk</a> —@martinsolveig

Hegerberg said Solveig also apologized to her personally, even though "I wasn't upset."

She cheerfully said, "I got to dance a bit and I got the Ballon d'Or."