Superstar Lionel Messi wants out of Barcelona in wake of humiliating defeat
Superstar Lionel Messi wants out of Barcelona in wake of humiliating defeat

FC Barcelona has confirmed that the Argentina great Lionel Messi has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Argentine great has spent nearly 2 decades with Spanish powerhouse

Lionel Messi, showing his frustration during his team's 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, has told FC Barcelona he doesn't want to play for the team anymore. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club has confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, one of the worst in the player's career and in the club's history.

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

WATCH | Bayern Munich routs Barcelona in Champions League:

