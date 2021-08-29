Messi era begins as PSG takes shutout victory over Reims
Star striker Kylian Mbappe scores twice in 2-0 victory
The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi made his debut for PSG on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half in a 2-0 win at Reims in the French league.
Messi replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the 66th minute and they shared a hug.
Such is Messi's star factor that the home fans chanted "Messi, Messi" while a smiling Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic took a photo of Messi after the game.
Before it, hundreds of fans gathered for a glimpse of one of the greatest players of all time as he descended the team bus.
The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.
Mbappe scores brace amidst transfer speculation
Striker Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting lineup as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.
Mbappe had scored both goals before Messi came on.
He headed in Angel Di Maria's cross in the 15th minute and then turned in Achraf Hakimi's cross in the 63rd for his 135th goal since joining PSG in 2017.
It remains to be seen whether it's his last for PSG, which has started the season with four straight wins and has 12 points.
