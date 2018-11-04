Skip to Main Content
Leicester players remember late owner at Bangkok temple

Leicester City manager Claude Puel led his soccer team's players as they arrived Sunday at a Bangkok temple to pay their respects to the club's late founder, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Soccer club won emotional 1st game since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in helicopter crash

The Associated Press ·
Player Shinji Okazaki, left, other players and officials of soccer club Leicester City participate in the funeral rituas of team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in Bangkok on Sunday. He died Oct. 27 when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the English Premier League team’s stadium. (King Power via Associated Press)

Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed when his helicopter crashed Oct. 27 in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club's stadium.

Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed when his helicopter crashed Oct. 27 in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club's stadium.

His funeral began Saturday, with other ceremonies scheduled through Nov. 9.

The Leicester City players arrived Sunday after traveling to Bangkok following their match with Cardiff City the day before. In its first game since Vichai's death, Leicester won an emotional and highly charged match 1-0.

Cardiff City observed a moment of silence for the late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash last week. 3:06

At the final whistle, Leicester's players came together to embrace.

"We were very close to the chairman," captain Wes Morgan said. "We know what his wishes were. He used to come down at home games, have a joke and a laugh, always say, 'Want win and three points.' We did that today.

"It has not been an easy week, we had to try and hold our emotions in today and do the best we can. We have a very emotional connection with the fans, so we stayed till the end and celebrated victory with them."

Added goalkeeper Kasper ​Schmeichel: "That was a tough game, not just on the pitch, but mentally. There are a lot of exhausted people in there now but I am proud of this team and the club, the way everyone has handled themselves has been unbelievable."

Vichai oversaw one of the greatest underdog successes in sports when his 5,000-1 outsiders won the English Premier League title in 2016.

The business world remembers Vichai as the retail entrepreneur who grew Thailand's massive King Power duty-free chain. Today the King Power empire is worth 3.8 billion pounds ($4.88 billion US), according to Forbes, with Vichai having been the fifth-richest person in Thailand.

