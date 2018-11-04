Leicester players remember late owner at Bangkok temple
Soccer club won emotional 1st game since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in helicopter crash
Leicester City manager Claude Puel led his soccer team's players as they arrived Sunday at a Bangkok temple to pay their respects to the club's late founder.
Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed when his helicopter crashed Oct. 27 in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club's stadium.
His funeral began Saturday, with other ceremonies scheduled through Nov. 9.
The Leicester City players arrived Sunday after traveling to Bangkok following their match with Cardiff City the day before. In its first game since Vichai's death, Leicester won an emotional and highly charged match 1-0.
At the final whistle, Leicester's players came together to embrace.
"We were very close to the chairman," captain Wes Morgan said. "We know what his wishes were. He used to come down at home games, have a joke and a laugh, always say, 'Want win and three points.' We did that today.
Added goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel: "That was a tough game, not just on the pitch, but mentally. There are a lot of exhausted people in there now but I am proud of this team and the club, the way everyone has handled themselves has been unbelievable."
Vichai oversaw one of the greatest underdog successes in sports when his 5,000-1 outsiders won the English Premier League title in 2016.
The business world remembers Vichai as the retail entrepreneur who grew Thailand's massive King Power duty-free chain. Today the King Power empire is worth 3.8 billion pounds ($4.88 billion US), according to Forbes, with Vichai having been the fifth-richest person in Thailand.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.