Canadian Ismael Kone leaves CF Montreal for England's Watford
Midfielder Ismael Kone is leaving CF Montreal for England's Watford, becoming the second member of Canada's World Cup squad to switch teams since leaving Qatar.
Follows former Montreal teammate Alistair Johnston in heading to Europe
Watford, which plays in England's second-tier Championship, said the 20-year-old Kone will join the club Jan. 1 on a 4 1/2-year contract.
Kone follows former Montreal teammate Alistair Johnston in heading to Europe. The 24-year-old fullback/wingback's transfer to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic was confirmed Saturday.
Kone saw action in each of Canada's three games at the World Cup, coming off the bench against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. He has won nine caps in all.
