Red Stars' Kealia Watts dominates Sky Blue with 2-goal, 3-point performance
Chicago scores 4 unanswered goals after dropping fall series opener
Kealia Watt scored two goals and added an assist and the hometown Chicago Red Stars downed Sky Blue 4-1 in a fall series match Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.
Sky Blue took the early lead on Ifeoma Onumonu's goal in the sixth minute. But the Red Stars went on to score four unanswered goals.
Watt got her first goal some four minutes after Onumonu's to tie the match, before Zoey Goralski and Vanessa DiBernardo scored to give Chicago a 3-1 lead at halftime.
WATCH | Watt's brace too much for Sky Blue:
Watt got past sliding Sky Blue goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, who came in as a second-half substitute, for a second goal in the 57th minute. Haracic replaced Kailen Sheridan in goal.
Watt's goals were her first with Chicago after coming to the team via a trade with Houston in the off-season.
Chicago was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit in its fall series opener, while New Jersey beat the Spirit 2-1 in its opener.
