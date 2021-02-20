Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan ruled out of SheBelieves Cup with injury

Injury has ruled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan out of the rest of the SheBelieves Cup.

The 25-year-old from Whitby, Ont., had to be helped off the field Thursday after suffering an apparent leg injury in Canada's 1-0 loss to the United States.

It was a non-contact injury with Sheridan going down after passing the ball to a teammate. Sheridan, who was making her 10th appearance for Canada, was replaced by veteran Stephanie Labbe in the 11th minute.

A Canada Soccer spokeswoman declined to provide details on the injury, saying Sheridan was on her way back to Sky Blue FC, her NWSL club, where she will be further evaluated.

WATCH | What to expect from Team Canada at SheBelieves Cup:

What to expect from short-handed team Canada at SheBelieves Cup Sports Video 6:59 Signa Butler is joined by John Molinaro and Harjeet Johal, to discuss the notable omissions from Canada's roster and their expectations for the team against top tier competition in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup 6:59

With veteran Erin McLeod having to leave camp with an injury prior to the tournament's start, Sheridan's injury leaves Canada coach Bev Priestman with Labbe (73 caps) and the uncapped Rylee Foster in goal.

The Canadians, tied with Brazil for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, play No. 31 Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday.

Vanessa Gilles also leaves camp

Canada Soccer said centre back Vanessa Gilles has also left camp, but not because of injury. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has returned to her club, FC Girondins de Bordeaux in France, as part of a pre-tournament agreement that allowed her to attend the Canadian camp and take part in the first game of the tournament.

Gilles, earning her third cap, impressed during the loss to the U.S.

While the tournament falls in a FIFA international window, centre back Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), fullback Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema (both Paris Saint-Germain) were denied release by their French clubs.

France recently imposed a seven-day quarantine for travellers due to COVID-19. FIFA, trying to limit player absences, is allowing clubs to keep players if they face a quarantine longer than five days.

By leaving early, Gilles gets a jump on her quarantine upon return to France.