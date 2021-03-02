Canadian keeper Sheridan vows to return 'stronger, better than ever' from surgery
NWSL player injured right quad last month in SheBelieves Cup opener
Sky Blue FC says Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has undergone successful surgery on her right quad.
The NWSL club said there is no timetable for Sheridan's return.
The 25-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was injured Feb. 18 in Canada's first game at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. She was helped off the pitch in the 10th minute of the 1-0 loss to the U.S., going down in pain after a seemingly innocuous pass to a teammate.
The Olympic football tournament is scheduled for July 21 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo. Canada Soccer said it had no information on Sheridan's possible return to action.
Veteran Stephanie Labbe, who has 72 caps, started the rest of the SheBelieves Cup, with the uncapped Rylee Foster as her backup. Erin McLeod, a 38-year-old who has 118 caps, had to leave camp early with a dislocated finger.
WATCH | Sheridan leaves SheBelieves Cup game with injury:
