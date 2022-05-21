Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan claims 5th Women's Champions League title as Lyon defeats Barcelona
Henry, Hegerberg, Macario each score in 1st half en route to 3-1 victory
Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan claimed her fifth Women's Champions League title in six years as Olympique Lyonnais beat defending champion and favourite FC Barcelona 3-1 in the final on Saturday in Turin, Italy.
The centre back from Brampton, Ont., entered the game in the 14th minute for Ellie Carpenter to help Lyon earn a record-extending eighth Champions League trophy.
The French side was up 3-0 after just 33 minutes and cruised home.
Lyon has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women's Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugenie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes.
But Barcelona went into the final the favourite in Turin after one loss all season.
Then Lyon stunned with goals by Amandine Henry, a header from Ada Hegerberg — the league's all-time leading scorer — and a tap-in from Catarina Macario.
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗱’𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 🏆✨🔴🔵<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FCBOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FCBOL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UWCLFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UWCLFinal</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kk7vie3ISE">pic.twitter.com/Kk7vie3ISE</a>—@OLfeminin
Barcelona captain and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas pulled one back shortly before halftime, but they ended up repeating their 2019 loss to Lyon in the final.
A fantastic solo effort got Lyon rolling in the sixth minute. Henry slid into a tackle and swiftly got up to collect the ball, cut inside, and curl a 30-yard shot into the top right corner.
Just when Barcelona looked in charge, Lyon scored again after Selma Bacha worked her way down the left flank and crossed in for the unmarked Hegerberg to head in for her 59th goal in 60 league matches.
Lyon was running rampant against a shellshocked Barcelona — which had won all of its matches in the Spanish league — and stretched its lead still further in the 33rd.
The Barcelona defence made a mess of clearing the ball in its own box and Hegerberg rolled it across to Macario for the easiest of shots.
Just before halftime, Putellas put Barcelona on the board to rekindle some hope.
Patricia Guijarro almost scored a spectacular goal in the 58th when she spotted Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler off her line, but the audacious lob from just inside the Lyon half came off the crossbar.
The post was also hit by Hegerberg deep in stoppage time.
With files from CBC Sports
