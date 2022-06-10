Canadian star Kadeisha Buchanan signs with Chelsea FC, targets more Champions League success

For Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan, it's time to conquer England.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist has signed a three-year-deal with Chelsea FC, the London-based club announced on Friday. The Toronto native played the previous six seasons with Olympique Lyonnais.

'My name is Kadeisha Buchanan, I'm a defender for Chelsea.' 👊<br><br>Welcome to the Pride of London, <a href="https://twitter.com/keishaballa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Keishaballa</a>! 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/BHGUipa49X">pic.twitter.com/BHGUipa49X</a> —@ChelseaFCW

Buchanan helped the French club win five UEFA Women's Champions League trophies, five Division 1 Féminine titles and three Coupe de France honours. The 26-year-old centre-back had nine goals in 130 appearances for Lyon.

"I am coming to Chelsea with the same ambition I always had - win trophies and become the best in the world," said Buchanan, three times Canada's player of the year. "The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it's time to bring a Champions League trophy to London."

She'll join fellow Canadian international and 2021 Canada Soccer player of the year Jessie Fleming in Chelsea.

The club has won the previous three FA Women's Super League titles, but will hope to build on Buchanan's experience to put up a challenge in the Champions League after exiting last season's edition in the group stage.

Despite being the most successful club in the English league's history with six championships, Chelsea has never claimed the European honour.

'Kadeisha is a serial winner'

"Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage," said Chelsea's manager Emma Hayes.

"She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room."

Buchanan will be the first Chelsea player to wear the number 26 shirt — in both men's and women's teams — since fellow centre-back and club legend John Terry left the club in 2017.

She has over 130 caps to her name with the Canadian women's national soccer team, having also been part of the Rio 2016 bronze medal campaign.

Buchanan was shortlisted to the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or award. She's won the Canada Soccer player of the year award in 2015, 2017 and 2020.