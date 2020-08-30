Kadeisha Buchanan captures 4th straight Champions League title with Lyon

Lyon extended its European dominance by beating Wolfsburg 3-1 to win its fifth straight women's Champions League title on Sunday.

Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir scored for Lyon as it clinched a record-extending seventh Champions League trophy in San Sebastian, Spain.

Kadeisha Buchanan of Brampton, Ont., has been a member of the squad for four titles since joining in January 2017 out of West Virginia University.

Wolfsburg, seeking its third title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014, got on the board with Alex Popp after its French rival had opened a two-goal lead in the first half.

Wolfsburg also lost the final to Lyon in 2016 and 2018.

WATCH | Lyon beats Wolfsburg for 3rd time in past 5 Champions League finals:

Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Kumagai added to the lead shortly before halftime.

41-match win streak

Gunnarsdottir sealed the victory in the 88th after Popp had got Wolfsburg on the board in the 58th.

It was the fourth final between the two clubs, and their third in the last five years. Wolfsburg's only triumph over Lyon came in the first final between the teams in 2013.

It was Wolfsburg's first loss in 41 games, since a 4-2 home defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals against Lyon in March 2019. Lyon still hasn't lost a competitive match since the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in May 2018.

In the semifinals of the final-eight mini tournament played without fans in northern Spain, Lyon beat PSG and Wolfsburg defeated Barcelona.

The final was played at Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in the Basque city of San Sebastian. Athletic Bilbao's San Mames stadium also hosted games.