Canadians Ashley Lawrence, Kadeisha Buchanan learn Champions League path

The Women's Champions League path has been set for Canadians Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence.

The European club championship has been on hold due to the global pandemic, with the last action in late October with the completion of the round of 16.

UEFA announced last week that the remainder of the postponed tournament would be played as an eight-team single-game knockout tournament, based on the previously decided quarter-final matchups.

On Friday, UEFA held a draw to determine the venues and dates for those matches.

The tournament will run Aug. 21 to 30 in Spain at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao and Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

Lawrence's Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal and Buchanan's Lyon will take on Bayern Munich in Bilbao. Both matches are Aug. 22.

The two Canadians would square off in an Aug. 26 semifinal if both of their teams advance. The final is scheduled for Aug. 30 in San Sebastian.

Defending champion Lyon is after a fifth straight title — and seventh overall.

Women's Champions League schedule

Quarter-finals

Aug. 21

Glasgow City vs. Wolfsburg, at San Sebastian

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, at Bilbao

Aug. 22

Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at San Sebastian

Lyon vs Bayern Munich, at Bilbao

Semifinals

Aug. 25

Glasgow City or Wolfsburg vs. Atletico or Barcelona, at San Sebastian

Aug. 26

Arsenal or SG vs Lyon or Bayern, at Bilbao

Final

Aug 30

Winner semifinal 1 vs winner semifinal 2, at San Sebastian