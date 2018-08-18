Ronaldo held scoreless but Juventus wins star striker's debut
Italian club fights back to defeat Chievo Verona
Juventus fans witnessed an unusual sight on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for their team.
Ronaldo had scored in both pre-season friendlies he played for Juventus but could not find the back of the net on his competitive debut.
There were encouraging signs for Juventus, though.
Ronaldo and Douglas Costa linked up well, notably in the 18th minute when Ronaldo's effort went just the wrong side of the left post.
Ronaldo also fired narrowly over from a tight angle on the half-hour.
At 2-2, Ronaldo almost scored the winner but Stefano Sorrentino got down smartly to beat away his free kick.
Federico Bernardeschi netted the winner for Juventus in stoppage time.
Ronaldo stunned the soccer world when he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in July in a Serie A record 112 million euro (then $131.5 million US) deal.
The excitement had been building in Verona since the fixtures were announced. The match at the Stadio Bentegodi was sold out and there were long queues to get in more than three hours before kickoff.
The team bus carrying Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates was greeted by huge cheers, with fans crowding onto the balconies of the stadium.
Ronaldo warmed up with crowd-pleasing ball tricks and Juventus fans cheered his every touch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.