Juventus board of directors, including president Andrea Agnelli resign en masse
Juventus' board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli resigned en masse on Monday. The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players.
Pavel Nedvěd, a vice chairman with club, among directors to resign
The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office into fraudulent accounting of alleged hidden payments to players.
Among the board members to resign was vice chairman Pavel Nedvěd, once a star player for the team and winner of the 2003 Ballon d'Or as the best player in Europe.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month's salary.
A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board.
