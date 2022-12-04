Julianne Sitch 1st woman to guide men's soccer team to NCAA title
Illinois native one of only 2 females in U.S. coaching a men's Division III club
Julianne Sitch became the first woman to coach a men's soccer team to an NCAA championship, guiding the University of Chicago to the Division III title.
Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 on Saturday in Salem, Va., for the Maroons' first NCAA men's soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch's first year as head coach.
Robbie Pino scored a shot from 28 yards out in the 66th minute and Ryan Yetishefsky added a late goal for the Maroons.
"The credit goes to the team," Sitch said. "I mean, these guys have never had a female coach before, and they embraced me as one of their own. For me, that will forever be a grateful moment."
HISTORY MADE.<a href="https://twitter.com/uchicagoath?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uchicagoath</a>'s Julianne Sitch becomes the first woman to lead a men's soccer program to a national championship!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/D3soc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#D3soc</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhyD3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhyD3</a> <a href="https://t.co/oGxIBebt8R">pic.twitter.com/oGxIBebt8R</a>—@NCAADIII
Sitch, 39, was an assistant coach for the Chicago women's soccer team from 2015-17.
The native of Oswego, Ill., played college soccer at DePaul, setting career records in goals and assists. She also played for several teams in the NWSL, including the Chicago Red Stars.
Sitch is one of only two women coaching a men's NCAA soccer team in Division III, joining New York University's Kim Wyant.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?