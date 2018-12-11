Canadians Osorio, Leon up for top CONCACAF awards
Nominees for top male and female players of the year, respectively
Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio are up for CONCACAF male player of the year while Seattle Reign forward Adriana Leon, like Osorio a Canadian international, is nominated for top female player.
Canada women's coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller and under-17 coach Rhian Wilkinson are nominated for women's coach of the year. Toronto FC's Greg Vanney is up for top men's coach.
Toronto FC's Alex Bono is nominated for male goalkeeper of the year while Canadian internationals Stephanie Labbe (Canada senior team), Rylee Foster (under-20) and Anna Karpenko (under-17) are nominated for top female 'keeper.
Canadians Carol Anne Chenard and Marie-Soleil Beaudoin are up for female referee of the year.
Toronto FC defender Ashtone Morgan, midfielders Michael Bradley and Osorio and forwards Alphonso Davies, formerly of the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Toronto's Giovinco are nominated for the men's Best XI. Morgan is also a Canadian international.
Canadian international defenders Kadeisha Buchanan, Rebecca Quinn and Olivia Cooke (under-17), midfielders Sophie Schmidt and Jessie Fleming and forwards Christine Sinclair, Jordyn Huitema, Nichelle Prince and Leon are up for the female Best XI.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.