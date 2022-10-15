Canadian Jonathan David scores twice for Lille, leads French Ligue 1 with 9 goals

Canadian Jonathan David scored twice in Lille's 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Friday to lead the French Ligue 1 with nine goals in 11 games this season.

The 22-year-old from Ottawa tops Brazil's Neymar and France's Kylian Mbappe, who have eight goals apiece for Paris Saint-German, and Lorient's Terem Moffi who is also on eight.

David, who has goals in four straight league games, scored in the 41st minute from the penalty spot after Brazilian defender Ismaily was called for a foul.

His second goal came in the 76th minute from close range off a Tim Weah cross, splitting the defence to tap the ball home. Weah also assisted on Lille's third goal by Remy Cabella.

Jonathan David is REALLY on fire. Make that a Ligue 1-leading 9 goals for the Canadian, who has scored a brace for Lille today vs Strasbourg. Yes, you can read that correctly - a Canadian leads Ligue 1 in scoring right now. Some run he's on.

David has 22 goals in 34 appearances for Canada and will play a major role in the country's attack at next month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Playing alongside Cyle Larin the last international friendly window, David scored against Qatar, while being held off the scoresheet against Urugay.

With the win, Lille (6-4-1) improved to sixth in the Ligue 1 table, while Strasbourg (1-5-5) dropped one place to 15th.