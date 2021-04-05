Canadian striker Jonathan David sidelined for several weeks with ankle injury
Canadian international striker Jonathan David will be out for several weeks after rupturing the lateral ligament in his right ankle playing for Lille.
21-year-old scored to help Lille defeat PSG on Saturday but left match shortly after
The 21-year-old from Ottawa went off after scoring the winner Saturday in Lille's 1-0 win over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash.
David scored his 10th of the season in the 20th minute with a slightly deflected strike that had PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas going the wrong way. The Canadian exited 15 minutes later after a challenge from an opponent, with Lille offering the medical update Monday.
David has 11 goals in 12 appearances for Canada, whose next matches are World Cup qualifiers June 5 and 8 against Aruba and Suriname.
