Canadian international Jonathan David reportedly on the move to France's Lille
Canadian striker Jonathan David is close to finalizing a deal to join France's Lille, according to L'Equipe. The French sports newspaper reported Thursday an agreement with Belgium's KAA Gent could be finalized by the end of the week.
20-year-old tied as leading scorer in Belgian league this past season
Canadian striker Jonathan David is close to finalizing a deal to join France's Lille, according to L'Equipe.
The French sports newspaper reported Thursday an agreement with Belgium's KAA Gent could be finalized by the end of the week.
England's Leeds United and Arsenal were also reportedly interested in the Canadian.
The 20-year-old David tied for leading scorer in the top Belgian league this season with 18 goals. He has 11 goals in 12 appearances for Canada.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., David was three months old when his family moved to Haiti. He was six when they moved to Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.