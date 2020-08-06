Canadian international Jonathan David reportedly on the move to France's Lille

Canadian striker Jonathan David is close to finalizing a deal to join France's Lille, according to L'Equipe.

The French sports newspaper reported Thursday an agreement with Belgium's KAA Gent could be finalized by the end of the week.

England's Leeds United and Arsenal were also reportedly interested in the Canadian.

The 20-year-old David tied for leading scorer in the top Belgian league this season with 18 goals. He has 11 goals in 12 appearances for Canada.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., David was three months old when his family moved to Haiti. He was six when they moved to Ottawa.