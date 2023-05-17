Content
Soccer

Canadian forward Jonathan David up for player of the year in France's Ligue 1

Canadian forward Jonathan David is up for player of the year in the French league. The Lille soccer star is in good company, up against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, and Lois Openda and Seko Fofana of Lens.

Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe also named for award

The Canadian Press ·
A soccer player celebrates a goal with both of his forefingers in the air.
Lille's Canadian forward Jonathan David, seen celebrating a goal in March, currently stands third in Ligue 1 scoring with 21 goals behind Kylian Mbappe's 26 and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette's 22. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

The winner will be revealed on May 28 during the Trophees UNFP awards ceremony. The UNFP is the French equivalent of the Professional Footballers' Association in England and Wales.

David currently stands third in Ligue 1 scoring with 21 goals behind Mbappe's 26 and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette's 22.

On the international front, the 23-year-old from Ottawa has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances for Canada.

