Canadian forward Jonathan David up for player of the year in France's Ligue 1

Canadian forward Jonathan David is up for player of the year in the French league.

The Lille soccer star is in good company, up against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, and Lois Openda and Seko Fofana of Lens.

𝙉𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 🏆<br><br>🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé <br>🇧🇪 Loïs Openda<br>🇦🇷 Lionel Messi<br>🇨🇦 Jonathan David <br>🇨🇮 Seko Fofana<br><br>Who gets your vote? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/BdWWgaP9U8">pic.twitter.com/BdWWgaP9U8</a> —@Ligue1_ENG

The winner will be revealed on May 28 during the Trophees UNFP awards ceremony. The UNFP is the French equivalent of the Professional Footballers' Association in England and Wales.

David currently stands third in Ligue 1 scoring with 21 goals behind Mbappe's 26 and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette's 22.

On the international front, the 23-year-old from Ottawa has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances for Canada.