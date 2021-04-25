Canadian striker Jonathan David helps vault Lille back atop Ligue 1 standings

Canadian international Jonathan David scored to help Lille rally from 2-0 down and win 3-2 at rival Lyon on Sunday, reclaiming first place from Paris Saint-Germain by one point with four games left in a thrilling French league race.

Lille looked to be heading for only its fourth defeat of the season after forward Islam Slimani fired fourth-place Lyon ahead, and central defender Jose Fonte put through his own net in a one-sided first half.

But veteran striker Burak Yilmaz showed just why he scored nearly 200 goals in Turkish soccer with two goals, either side of setting up David in the 60th minute.

Yilmaz struck the winner in the 85th minute after countryman Yusuf Yazici headed a pass into his path and he finished confidently past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

"We knew it wasn't over at 2-0 down, even if it was difficult," David said after scoring his 11th of the season. "Our strength is teamwork. These wins prove we can go all the way."

Lyon had dominated the first half.

Slimani was put through by Memphis Depay but his lob over goalkeeper Mike Maignan was a little too high and landed on top of the net.

He made up for it three minutes later when he met midfielder Maxence Caqueret's fine cross from the right and clipped the ball into the top corner.

Lille thought it had equalized midway through the first half when David slid to score from Yilmaz's cross, but a replay ruled that Yilmaz was offside when breaking from the halfway line.

Maignan has been the league's best goalkeeper with PSG's Keylor Navas but badly misjudged a free kick from the right in the 35th, leading to an own goal as the ball drifted over Maignan and bounced off Fonte.

Yilmaz netted a 25-meter free kick just before the break and then broke down the left to set up David for 2-2.

