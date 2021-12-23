Canadian Jonathan David's late heroics carries Lille to victory over Bordeaux
Ottawa, Ont., native scores in 84th minute to break 2-2 tie in win
Canadian striker Jonathan David scored the winning goal Wednesday as defending champion Lille rallied twice at Bordeaux to win 3-2 in French Ligue 1 play in Bordeaux, France.
Tiago Djalo started the play, forcing a Bordeaux turnover in the 84th minute. The ball found its way to David in the penalty box and the 21-year-old from Ottawa slotted a left-footed shot into the corner of the goal for the winner.
David ran to the sidelines where he was handed a pink flower, which he held up in the air — an apparent tribute to his mother Rose who died two years ago this month.
Honduras striker Alberth Elis, a former Houston Dynamo forward, scored for Bordeaux in the 17th and 45th minute. Benjamin Andre, in the 33rd minute, and Burak Yilmaz, on a 77th-minute penalty, also scored for Lille.
The win moved Lille into eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Bordeaux stands 17th.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?