Canadian Jonathan David's late heroics carries Lille to victory over Bordeaux

Canadian striker Jonathan David scored the winning goal Wednesday as defending champion Lille rallied twice at Bordeaux to win 3-2 in French Ligue 1 play in Bordeaux, France.

Ottawa, Ont., native scores in 84th minute to break 2-2 tie in win

Lille's Canadian forward Jonathan David, left, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the 84th minute in a 3-2 win over FC Girondins de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, southwestern France on Wednesday. (Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images)

Tiago Djalo started the play, forcing a Bordeaux turnover in the 84th minute. The ball found its way to David in the penalty box and the 21-year-old from Ottawa slotted a left-footed shot into the corner of the goal for the winner.

David ran to the sidelines where he was handed a pink flower, which he held up in the air — an apparent tribute to his mother Rose who died two years ago this month.

It was David's 12th goal of the season which leads the French league in scoring. Clubs from England's Arsenal to Real Madrid have been linked to the young forward, who also has 18 goals in 24 appearances for Canada.

Honduras striker Alberth Elis, a former Houston Dynamo forward, scored for Bordeaux in the 17th and 45th minute. Benjamin Andre, in the 33rd minute, and Burak Yilmaz, on a 77th-minute penalty, also scored for Lille.

The win moved Lille into eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Bordeaux stands 17th.

