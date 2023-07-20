Content
John Herdman steps down as Canadian men's soccer coach to join Toronto FC

Englishman recently guided national team to 1st World Cup appearance since 1986

CBC Sports ·
A soccer coach in a suit points to the field.
Canada Soccer announced Monday that men's coach John Herdman was leaving his position for the same role with Toronto FC. (Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press)

John Herdman is leaving Canada Soccer to coach Toronto FC, the federation announced on Monday.

Herdman, the 48-year-old from England, recently guided the Canadian men to their first World Cup since 1986. He previously coached the Canadian women to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

More to come

 

 

