John Herdman steps down as Canadian men's soccer coach to join Toronto FC
John Herdman is leaving Canada Soccer to coach Toronto FC, the federation announced on Monday.
Englishman recently guided national team to 1st World Cup appearance since 1986
Herdman, the 48-year-old from England, recently guided the Canadian men to their first World Cup since 1986. He previously coached the Canadian women to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
