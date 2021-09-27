Canada's Jessie Fleming scores 1st-ever goal in Women's Super League for Chelsea

Canadian women's national team member Jessie Fleming scored her first-ever goal in the FA Women's Super League for Chelsea in a dominant 6-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday in Leigh, England.

The London, Ont., native took advantage of a rebound to put the ball past goalkeeper Mary Earps in stoppage time with a chip shot.

The 23-year-old midfielder is playing in her second professional campaign, having signed with Chelsea in July of last year.

She helped the team repeat as FA WSL champions during her first season in the English first division after playing collegiately for four years as a UCLA Bruin.

Fleming also helped Chelsea win the League Cup and the Community Shield last season before the team fell in the innaugral UEFA Women's Champions League final, where Barcelona edged the London side 4-0.

Fleming was instrumental in Canada's success at the Tokyo Olympics. She scored a pair of key goals, including one in the penalty shootout against Sweden to help give Canada its first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Fleming has played in all three of Chelsea's FA WSL games so far this season, with the team looking for its third straight FA WSL title.

Fellow national team member Nichelle Prince also found the net in National Women's Soccer League action on Sunday.

The Ajax, Ont., native scored the final goal during the Houston Dash's 4-0 victory over Racing Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. Houston hasn't dropped a match since Sept. 1., but the team is seventh in the ten-team table with 26 points at 7-5-7.

