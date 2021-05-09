Canada's Jessie Fleming, Chelsea retain Women's Super League title
Midfielder from London, Ont., joined club last summer after starring in NCAA
Canadian international Jessie Fleming and Chelsea retained the Women's Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday.
Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game -- 1-0 at West Ham -- but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first.
It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.
In March Chelsea won the Continental League Cup with a 6-0 rout of Bristol City in Watford, England.
Fleming, a 23-year-old midfielder from London, Ont., joined Chelsea last July after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA. She has won 77 caps for Canada with 10 goals and four assists.
