Canada's Jessie Fleming, Chelsea retain Women's Super League title

Canadian international Jessie Fleming and Chelsea retained the Women's Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday.

Midfielder from London, Ont., joined club last summer after starring in NCAA

The Canadian Press ·
Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., helped Chelsea to a fourth Super League title in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Reading. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game -- 1-0 at West Ham -- but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first.

It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.

Chelsea is on for a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. The team plays Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women's FA Cup.

In March Chelsea won the Continental League Cup with a 6-0 rout of Bristol City in Watford, England.

Fleming, a 23-year-old midfielder from London, Ont., joined Chelsea last July after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA. She has won 77 caps for Canada with 10 goals and four assists.

