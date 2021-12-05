Canada's Jessie Fleming, Chelsea cruise past Arsenal to win Women's FA Cup
23-year-old from London, Ont., plays full 90 minutes in 3-0 victory
Canadian international Jessie Fleming helped Chelsea win the Women's FA Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.
The 23-year-old from London, Ont., played the full 90 minutes as her team cruised to a 3-0 victory at Wembley Stadium in the final of a competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double, while Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead.
The match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England's Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it "most unsuitable" for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.
Jessie Fleming 🔥 scenes <a href="https://t.co/rMbAZ6Qxyl">pic.twitter.com/rMbAZ6Qxyl</a>—@CANWNT
Fleming also won last season's FA Women's Super League title and the League Cup with Chelsea during her rookie professional campaign.
The Canadian Olympian signed with Chelsea in July of last year following an outstanding four-year collegiate career at UCLA. She scored her first three goals in the FA WSL this season while also picking up a pair of assists.
Chelsea now has three Women's FA Cup victories in five final appearances.
With files from CBC Sports
