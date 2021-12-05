Skip to Main Content
Soccer

Canada's Jessie Fleming, Chelsea cruise past Arsenal to win Women's FA Cup

Canadian international Jessie Fleming helped Chelsea win the Women's FA Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.

23-year-old from London, Ont., plays full 90 minutes in 3-0 victory

The Associated Press ·
Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming, second from left, celebrates with her Chelsea teammates after their dominant 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Canadian international Jessie Fleming helped Chelsea win the Women's FA Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.

The 23-year-old from London, Ont., played the full 90 minutes as her team cruised to a 3-0 victory at Wembley Stadium in the final of a competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH l Canadian Jessie Fleming leads Chelsea past Aston Villa:

Canadian Jessie Fleming wins FA Cup Final with Chelsea

3 hours ago
1:25
Sam Kerr scored twice in the second half to lead Chelsea to a decisive 3-0 win over Arsenal. 1:25

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double, while Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead.

The match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England's Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it "most unsuitable" for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.

Fleming also won last season's FA Women's Super League title and the League Cup with Chelsea during her rookie professional campaign.

The Canadian Olympian signed with Chelsea in July of last year following an outstanding four-year collegiate career at UCLA. She scored her first three goals in the FA WSL this season while also picking up a pair of assists.

Chelsea now has three Women's FA Cup victories in five final appearances.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now