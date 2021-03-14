Canada's Jessie Fleming helps Chelsea women retain Continental League Cup
Former UCLA standout plays full 90 minutes in 6-0 trouncing of Bristol City
Canadian international Jessie Fleming and Chelsea won the Continental League Cup on Sunday with a 6-0 romp over Bristol City in Watford, England.
The 23-year-old midfielder from London, Ont., played the full 90 minutes as the Chelsea women retained the title won in February 2020 with a 2-1 decision over Arsenal.
Sunday's win gave Emma Hayes her eighth major trophy as manager.
Australian captain Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick for the Blues with England's Fran Kirby adding a pair and Norway's Guro Reiten contributing a single.
Having made their three substitutions, the Blues played the last 15 minutes with 10 players after fullback Maren Mjelde, who captains Norway, was stretchered off with an apparent knee injury.
Chelsea currently tops the FA Women's Super League table at 13-1-2. Bristol City is 11th in the 12-team division at 2-10-3.
Fleming joined Chelsea last July after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA. She has won 77 caps for Canada with 10 goals and four assists.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.