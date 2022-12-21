Jessie Fleming wins Canada Soccer player of the year honour for second consecutive time
24-year-old named to CONCACAF 'Best XI,' tied for most goals on WNT in 2022
Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row.
The 24-year-old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played.
She was named to the tournament Best XI at the CONCACAF W Championship, where she helped Canada win a silver medal. She tied with teammate Julia Grosso for the tournament scoring lead with three goals, including the winner in a semifinal win over Jamaica.
Fleming made her first-ever start as Canada's captain in a February match against England. She later earned her 100th cap while serving as captain in a 0-0 draw against South Korea in a June 26 friendly in Toronto.
At the club level, Fleming helped London-based Chelsea FC win the 2021-22 FA Women's Super League and 2022 FA Cup.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?