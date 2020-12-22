Canada's Jenna Hellstrom among 6 players waived by NWSL's Spirit
Forward, 25, played 6 games this season; Canadian Devon Kerr remains on roster
The National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit have waived six players, including Canadian international Jenna Hellstrom.
The 25-year-old forward from Sudbury, Ont., joined the Spirit in December 2019, playing six games during the 2020 season.
Hellstrom has won four caps for Canada and was part of the Canadian team at the 2019 World Cup in France.
She left Kent State as the school's all-time leader in goals (37), assists (33), points (107), game-winning goals (107), shots (232), shots on goal (115), multiple goal games (6) and multiple assist games (5).
Hellstrom also played club football in Sweden for FC Rosengard, Djurgardens IF, Vaxjo DFF and KIF Orebro.
The Spirit also waived defender Brooke Hendrix, midfielder Jaye Boissiere, and forwards Meg McCool, Jessie Scarpa and Crystal Thomas.
Washington currently has 15 players under contract, including Canadian goalkeeper Devon Kerr.
