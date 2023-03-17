Torn ACL knocks Canada's Janine Beckie out of Women's World Cup

Canadian soccer star Janine Beckie is out of this summer's Women's World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The 28-year-old winger will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the season-ending injury, her NWSL team Portland Thorns said Friday in a statement.

Beckie sustained the injury Wednesday in the Thorns' pre-season 4-1 win over the U.S. women's under-23 team.

