Torn ACL knocks Canada's Janine Beckie out of Women's World Cup
Canadian soccer star Janine Beckie is out of this summer's Women's World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.
28-year-old winger sustained injury Wednesday in Portland Thorns' pre-season game
Canadian soccer star Janine Beckie is out of this summer's Women's World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.
The 28-year-old winger will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the season-ending injury, her NWSL team Portland Thorns said Friday in a statement.
Beckie sustained the injury Wednesday in the Thorns' pre-season 4-1 win over the U.S. women's under-23 team.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?