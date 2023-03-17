Content
Torn ACL knocks Canada's Janine Beckie out of Women's World Cup

Canadian soccer star Janine Beckie is out of this summer's Women's World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

28-year-old winger sustained injury Wednesday in Portland Thorns' pre-season game

A female soccer player wearing number 16 passes the ball with her right foot as an opposing player wearing number 15 pursues from behind.
Canada's Janine Beckie, left, will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, her NWSL team Portland Thorns said Friday in a statement. (Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Canadian soccer star Janine Beckie is out of this summer's Women's World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The 28-year-old winger will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the season-ending injury, her NWSL team Portland Thorns said Friday in a statement.

Beckie sustained the injury Wednesday in the Thorns' pre-season 4-1 win over the U.S. women's under-23 team.

