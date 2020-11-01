Skip to Main Content
Canada's Janine Beckie leads Man City to back-to-back FA Cup titles
Soccer·New

Canada's Janine Beckie leads Man City to back-to-back FA Cup titles

Canada's Janine Beckie and Americans Sam Mewis and Carli Lloyd scored in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium.

Forward, 26, scores in win over Everton after signing 2-year extension in April

Rob Harris · The Associated Press ·
Canada's Janine Beckie, right, and her Manchester City teammates celebrate their FA Cup title win over Everton on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium. The 26-year-old Beckie scored one of her team's three goals as Man City won its third championships in four years. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

Canada's Janine Beckie and Americans Sam Mewis and Carli Lloyd scored in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time on Sunday in London.

With the final touch of the game, Beckie wrapped up the victory with a low finish after being set up by Georgia Stanway.

The 26-year-old Beckie, a dual citizen raised in Colorado by her Canadian parents, signed a two-year extension with Man City in April.

Mewis, whose goal in the semifinal secured the trip to Wembley Stadium, headed in the opener in the 40th minute of the 50th Women's FA Cup final.

After City was unable to convert its control into goals, Valerie Gauvin nodded Everton level on the hour. A chance to win the game in regulation time wasn't taken by Mewis when the August recruit fired over with a couple of minutes to go.

Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver thwarted City's pursuit of a winner before Georgia Stanway found a way past her at the near post in the 111th minute.

It sealed City's third Women's FA Cup triumph in four seasons, a winning streak that began with Lloyd netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.

It was a double American triumph under the Wembley arch with Rose Lavelle also picking up the trophy after a successful introduction to English soccer.

Mewis wasn't the first American to score in a pandemic-delayed FA Cup final at Wembley in 2020. Christian Pulisic also netted for Chelsea's men but his side ended up losing to Arsenal.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now