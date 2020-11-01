Canada's Janine Beckie leads Man City to back-to-back FA Cup titles

Canada's Janine Beckie and Americans Sam Mewis and Carli Lloyd scored in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time on Sunday in London.

With the final touch of the game, Beckie wrapped up the victory with a low finish after being set up by Georgia Stanway.

With the last kick of the Final‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/janinebeckie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@janinebeckie</a> nets one in the closing seconds to secure the FA Cup for Manchester City! 🙌<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>) <a href="https://t.co/PVy7ysslhV">pic.twitter.com/PVy7ysslhV</a> —@TexasTechSoccer

The 26-year-old Beckie, a dual citizen raised in Colorado by her Canadian parents, signed a two-year extension with Man City in April.

Mewis, whose goal in the semifinal secured the trip to Wembley Stadium, headed in the opener in the 40th minute of the 50th Women's FA Cup final.

After City was unable to convert its control into goals, Valerie Gauvin nodded Everton level on the hour. A chance to win the game in regulation time wasn't taken by Mewis when the August recruit fired over with a couple of minutes to go.

Back-to-back FA Cup titles for <a href="https://twitter.com/ManCityWomen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManCityWomen</a> 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a>'s Sam Mewis and Canadian Janine Beckie with goals in the final against Everton 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/krfjTGaslW">pic.twitter.com/krfjTGaslW</a> —@brfootball

Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver thwarted City's pursuit of a winner before Georgia Stanway found a way past her at the near post in the 111th minute.

It sealed City's third Women's FA Cup triumph in four seasons, a winning streak that began with Lloyd netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.

It was a double American triumph under the Wembley arch with Rose Lavelle also picking up the trophy after a successful introduction to English soccer.

Mewis wasn't the first American to score in a pandemic-delayed FA Cup final at Wembley in 2020. Christian Pulisic also netted for Chelsea's men but his side ended up losing to Arsenal.