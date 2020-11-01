Janine Beckie, City set to defend FA title against Everton

Canada's Janine Beckie will be looking for her chance to help Manchester City defend their title as they take on Everton in the women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

The match, to be played at London's Wembley Stadium without fans, marks the 50th edition of the contest.

City, the current holders, will be going for their third FA Cup in four years.

Meanwhile, two-time winners Everton enter the match unbeaten in their last five WSL games. The Toffees sit behind only Arsenal in the league standings.

City, on the other hand, have paid for their scoring woes and sit fifth.

If Beckie is to help the Citizens it will probably have to be from off the bench.

Even though the 26-year-old Canadian international recently signed a 2-year extension in April, the Sky Blues are brimming with talent.

FA cup final week! Focus 💯💙<br>Let’s goooo <a href="https://twitter.com/ManCity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManCity</a> 💪🏼 <a href="https://t.co/9zaz20O9op">pic.twitter.com/9zaz20O9op</a> —@janinebeckie

In August, Manchester City added World Cup champions Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis from the United States. They also added UEFA player of the year Lucy Bronze and fellow England international fullback Alex Greenwood from French powerhouse, and Champions League winners, Olympique Lyonnais.

The moves have certainly paid off as City sawed-off 14-time winners Arsenal to book their spot at Wembley.

Equally deserving, Everton completed an incredible comeback against Chelsea in the quarters, before thumping Brighton in the semis.

With both sides set to collide, kickoff is at 9:30 am. ET.