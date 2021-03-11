Canada's Janine Beckie, Man City advance in Women's Champions League
Canadian Janine Beckie and Manchester City advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League with a 5-0 win Thursday at Fiorentina.
Joins growing contingent of Canadians competing in final 8 ahead of Friday's draw
Beckie, who has won 70 caps for Canada, started and played 79 minutes before giving way to a defender. The English side advanced 8-0 on aggregate in the round-of-16 tie.
City joined five-time defending champion Lyon, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, FC Rosengard and Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals. That means Canadian internationals Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea) and Stephanie Labbe (Rosengard) have all moved on.
Paris Saint-German, whose roster includes Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, meets Sparta Prague next Wednesday in the final round-of-16 match. PSG won the first leg 5-0.
WATCH | Ashley Lawrence helps PSG take 1st-leg rout:
The draw for the quarter-finals is Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
