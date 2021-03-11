Skip to Main Content
Canada's Janine Beckie, Man City advance in Women's Champions League

Canadian Janine Beckie and Manchester City advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League with a 5-0 win Thursday at Fiorentina.

Joins growing contingent of Canadians competing in final 8 ahead of Friday's draw

The Canadian Press ·
With Manchester City advancing to the quarter-finals, Janine Beckie joins a growing chorus of Canadian internationals set to compete in the next round of the UEFA Women's Champions League. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/The Associated Press/File)

Beckie, who has won 70 caps for Canada, started and played 79 minutes before giving way to a defender. The English side advanced 8-0 on aggregate in the round-of-16 tie.

City joined five-time defending champion Lyon, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, FC Rosengard and Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals. That means Canadian internationals Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea) and Stephanie Labbe (Rosengard) have all moved on.

Paris Saint-German, whose roster includes Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, meets Sparta Prague next Wednesday in the final round-of-16 match. PSG won the first leg 5-0.

WATCH | Ashley Lawrence helps PSG take 1st-leg rout:

Canada's Ashley Lawrence scores in PSG Champions League rout over Sparta Prague

Sports

2 days ago
0:45
Canadian women's national team defender Ashley Lawrence of Caledon, Ont., scored in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Sparta Prague in the opening leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16. 0:45 

The draw for the quarter-finals is Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

