Inter Milan appeals for children to be allowed to watch game during ban

Inter Milan has asked the Italian soccer federation and Serie A to allow children into an upcoming home match after being ordered to play in an empty stadium as punishment for fan racism and violence.

Team ordered to play in empty stadium as punishment for fan racism, violence

The Associated Press ·
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was subject to racist chants during a Dec. 26, 2018 game against Inter Milan at the San Siro. (Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Regarding the request for the Jan. 19 Serie A game against Sassuolo, Inter says "this is an important initiative that sends a strong and clear message against all forms of discrimination and violence."[

There was no immediate response from the federation or league.

Inter has also been ordered to play an Italian Cup match against Benevento next week in an empty stadium.

The measures were taken after a Dec. 26 game at the San Siro was marred by racist chants aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Also, an Inter fan died following clashes with visiting Napoli fans outside the stadium before the match.

