FC Dallas denies Impact 3 road points with stoppage-time goal
Ricardo Pepi scores the equalizer in stoppage-time
Ricardo Pepi scored a stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie the Montreal Impact 2-2 Saturday.
Maximiliano Urruti gave Montreal (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute with a shot 8 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Orji Okwonkwo. Urruti put Montreal ahead 2-0 in the 68th minute on a shot 12 yards away from the centre of the box.
Zdenek Ondrasek put Dallas (1-0-1) on the scoreboard in the 83rd minute with a header 12 yards away from the left side of the box, assisted by Reggie Cannon. Pepi tied it for Dallas in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time with a shot 11 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Ondrasek.
Clement Diop had three saves for Montreal.
Both teams next play Saturday. Dallas visits New York City and the Impact visit Minnesota United.
