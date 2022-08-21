Jordyn Huitema's 1st goal for OL Reign clinches The Women's Cup

Jordyn Huitema's first goal for the OL Reign also turned out to clinch The Women's Cup for her new NWSL team, as they defeated Racing Louisville 2-1 on Saturday.

The Women's Cup is a separate mid-season tournament from the NWSL, bringing together clubs from around the world. The 2022 edition featured OL Reign, Racing Louisville, Tokyo Verdy, Club America, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Huitema, of Chilliwack, B.C., moved from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season. She entered the match as a substitute in the 46th minute before giving OL Reign a 2-1 lead in the 65th.

Her Reign and Canadian national team teammate, Quinn, was held out of the match on planned rest and recovery, per head coach Laura Harvey.

OL Reign, sit fifth in the NWSL standings, now return to league play with a clash against Erin McLeod and the Orlando Pride on Aug. 26.

Buchanan, Chelsea claim bronze

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan played the entire match for Chelsea FC in their 1-0 defeat of the Portland Thorns in the bronze-medal match of the Women's International Champions Cup.

With fellow Canadian Christine Sinclair on the other side, Chelsea was the club to convert on at least one of their chances, as Norweigian Guro Reiten scored in the 64th minute. The two sides traded chances throughout the night, with Chelsea firing 21 shots to Portland's 19; however, it was just the one goal that proved to be the difference.

"It felt great. It was a win that we had to grind out, it didn't come easy in the end, but I'm happy we finished off the game," Buchanan said post-match. "I think there's good competition in this tournament, and we're happy to get some big games under our belt, and it helps us see where we need to go for the rest of the season."

Sinclair played 78 minutes in the loss, while Janine Beckie, a former FA WSL player, faced English competition again as a Thorns substitute, entering the match for the final 28 minutes. Jessie Fleming did not feature for Chelsea.

Portland, the league leaders in the NWSL, return to league play on Aug. 24 against the North Carolina Courage.

Buchanan's former club, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, defeated CF Monterrey in the final of the Women's International Champions Cup.

McLeod stands tall in NWSL action

Canada's Erin McLeod stood tall for the Orlando Pride in their 2-1 win over NY/NJ Gotham FC on Saturday night, making seven stops for her team's fifth victory of the season.

Erin McLeod may not be a mainstay for the Canadian Women's National Team anymore, but she still has some saves in her. <br><br>The 39-year-old was exceptional on this stop as Orlando went on beat NY/NJ Gotham 2-1 in NWSL play.<a href="https://t.co/RaL60btGeY">pic.twitter.com/RaL60btGeY</a> —@BenSteiner00

McLeod, 39, kept Orlando in the game in the 40th minute, when she came up tall on a clear breakaway from Gotham, making the save on American Paige Monaghan to keep the score at 0-0.

Celia Jimenez found the breakthrough for Orlando in the 49th minute, before Ally Watt scored the eventual winning goal in the 73rd, just nine minutes after making her debut for the club. However, McLeod and the Pride couldn't see the clean sheet, as U.S. Women's National Team member Kristie Mewis scored in the 79th minute.

With the win, the Pride extend their unbeaten streak to seven and move into eighth place in the standings with 21 points. Next up for McLeod and Orlando is a visit to Seattle, to face her Canadian teammates, Jordyn Huitema and Quinn, with the OL Reign on Aug. 26.

American international Alex Morgan scored as the San Diego Wave beat the Houston Dash 3-1 in NWSL action in California. Canadians Sophie Schmidt, Alysha Chapman and Nichelle Prince all played the entire match for Houston. Meanwhile, Bianca St-Georges played 90 minutes for the Chicago Red Stars in a disappointing 4-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage.