Houston Dash shutout OL Reign to earn 1st NWSL Challenge Cup Win
Dash have scored most goals in tournament
Kristie Mewis and Shae Goom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Saturday night in the group stage of the NWSL's Challenge Cup tournament.
The Dash now have five goals, most of any team in the tournament.
Mewis scored in the 12th minute, taking a sweet back heel pass from Shea Groom and blasting the ball from just inside the penalty area.
Groom scored on a precisely executed leaping header in the 54th minute. It was her second goal of the tournament.
WATCH | Dash beat Reign 2-0:
Rachel Daly scored two goals in Houston's opening game, a 3-3 draw with the Utah Royals. She was listed as questionable for the game against the Reign, but started.
The Reign were coming off a scoreless draw against Sky Blue in its opening game. They have yet to score a goal in the tournament.
Former Reign coach Vlatko Andonovski, who now coaches the U.S. women's national team, was at Zions Back Stadium for the game.
The Royals defeated Sky Blue 1-0 earlier Saturday on Amy Rodriguez's goal late in the first half.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.