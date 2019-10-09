Hong Kong soccer body fined by FIFA for Chinese anthem protest
World Cup qualifier held amid ongoing pro-democracy protests against China's rule of Hong Kong
FIFA has fined Hong Kong's soccer federation 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,100 US) for fans disrespecting the Chinese national anthem before a World Cup qualifying game last month.
Hong Kong fans booed and turned their backs when the anthem was played for their team before a Sept. 10 qualifier at home against Iran.
The game took place amid ongoing pro-democracy protests against China's rule of Hong Kong, which was under British rule until 1997.
Hong Kong, which lost 2-0 to Iran, has its next home game on Nov. 14 against Bahrain.
Clashes between fans
Also, FIFA fined Indonesia 45,000 Swiss francs ($45,300) for fan disorder in a home qualifier against neighbouring Malaysia.
The game was suspended for several minutes late in the second half because of clashes between fans. Malaysia won 3-2 with a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
After crowd disturbances at Sierra Leone's home qualifier against Liberia last month, FIFA imposed a 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,250) fine and ordered a home game to be played in an empty stadium.
Sierra Leone was eliminated and the punishment should be served at a qualifying game for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Sudan's soccer federation was fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,150) for a pitch invasion by fans at a game against Chad.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.