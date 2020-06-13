Goretzka keeps Bayern on track for latest Bundesliga title

Leon Goretzka scored late for Bayern Munich to take another step closer to a record-extending eighth straight Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday.

Goretzka capitalized on a lapse in concentration in the visiting defence when he struck in the 86th minute, firing inside the far post after being picked out by Benjamin Pavard.

The win kept Bayern seven points clear of Borussia Dortmund with three rounds to play. The Bavarian powerhouse can seal the title on Tuesday with a win against relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Bayern's opener was set up by Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 26th when he passed straight to Joshua Zirkzee, who gratefully returned the ball to the unguarded net.

WATCH | Goretzka's late goal moves Bayern closer to title:

Bayern Munich takes a step forward to claiming a record-extending eighth straight Bundesliga title as they defeat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 with Leon Goretzka's late winner. 1:14

Gladbach had been the better side. Jonas Hofmann had a goal ruled out through VAR for offside, and Manuel Neuer denied Breel Embolo, who also missed the rebound.

But the visitors regrouped and equalized through Pavard's own goal in the 37th. The French defender tried to stop Patrick Herrmann's cross from reaching Hofmann at the back post but couldn't help deflecting it past Neuer.

Pavard atoned by setting up Goretzka for the winner.