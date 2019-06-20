Mexico takes control of Group A with win over Canada at Gold Cup
Lucas Cavallini scores lone goal for Canadian side in knockout-round match
Andres Guardado had two goals in the second half, Roberto Alvarado also scored and Mexico beat Canada 3-1 in the knockout round of the Gold Cup on Wednesday night in Denver, Colo.
Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada.
The third leg of pool play for Group A moves to Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday. Canada will face Cuba in the first match of the day followed by Mexico against Martinique in the second match.
WATCH | Canada falls to Mexico in Gold Cup match:
The top two teams in the four-team pool advance to the quarter-finals starting on June 26. Martinique used two goals in the second half to beat Cuba 3-0 in Wednesday's first match to even its record to 1-1.
Cuba, which has been outscored 10-0 in its two games, was eliminated from the Gold Cup.
Goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a diving save but the rebound went to Alvarado standing alone in the box, and he booted it in to give Mexico a 1-0 lead in the 40th.
Jimenez nearly gave Mexico a two-goal lead at halftime when he blistered a shot on net that Borjan batted away during injury time.
The Mexicans got their second goal when Guardado, who came on for Gutierrez in the first half, stole a pass in the offensive zone, dribbled to the top of the box and curled a high shot just inside the left post in the 55th.
Canada made it 2-1 when Jonathan David stole the ball from Mexican defenceman Nestor Araujo and fed Cavallini coming into the box, and his shot just got under goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the 75th.
Guardado answered in the 77th when his shot from close in deflected of the foot of defensmen Doneil Henry and just under the crossbar.
