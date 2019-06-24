Canada dismantles Cuba with record-setting win at Gold Cup
Lucas Cavallini, Jonathan David 1st Canadians to record hat tricks in same match
Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David each scored three goals and Canada breezed to a 7-0 victory over Cuba on Sunday in the first game of a CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader at Bank of America Stadium.
Junior Hoilett also scored to help Canada finish the group stage at 2-1 and essentially clinch a quarter-final spot. Martinique had to outscore unbeaten Mexico by 12 goals in the nightcap to steal the second spot in the pool. Cuba finished 0-3 and was outscored 17-0.
Hat trick heroes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherWeRise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherWeRise</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ak5Nkm02Kp">pic.twitter.com/Ak5Nkm02Kp</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
David opened the scoring three minutes into the game on a perfectly placed crossing pass from Hoilett. Cavallini took over from there, scoring three goals before halftime — two of those in the final three minutes — for a 4-0 lead.
