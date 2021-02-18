4 Argentine players ruled out of SheBelieves Cup opener due to COVID-19
U.S. Soccer says all members of Canadian, U.S. and Brazil delegations test negative
Four Argentina players were ruled out of the SheBelieves Cup opener against Brazil on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.
U.S. Soccer, which is hosting the four-country women's soccer tournament, said one of the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida and in subsequent testing. The player, who was isolated after the first positive test result, has been deemed ineligible for the entire tournament.
Another player was isolated after inconsistent test results upon arrival. After contact tracing, it was determined that she had had high-risk contact with two other players. All three were deemed ineligible for Thursday's match and will undergo more testing to determine their eligibility for matches Sunday and Feb. 24.
Goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros has joined the Argentina squad, according to U.S. Soccer, which did not identify the players in isolation.
Thursday's second game matched Canada against the defending champion U.S.
U.S. Soccer said all members of the Canadian, U.S. and Brazil delegations had tested negative. Canada, tied with Brazil for eighth in the world rankings, plays No. 31 Argentina on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.