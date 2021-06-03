Former national team player Kristina Kiss joins Canada Soccer front office
Ottawa native to work as manager of development-programming
Kristina Kiss, who won 75 caps for Canada, has been named Canada Soccer's manager of development-programming.
Kiss will work as part of the development department "with a focus on promoting and supporting program development and operation with a specific focus on representation of women, marginalized, and under-represented groups across Canada."
The 40-year-old from Ottawa made her senior debut for Canada at the 2000 Algarve Cup and went on to appear at the 2003 World Cup where Canada finished fourth.
"Kristina Kiss brings a wealth of experience to Canada Soccer as a former women's national team player, technical leader, coach, player development specialist, and coach development specialist," Jason deVos, Canada Soccer's director of development, said in a statement. "Kristina will play a key role in aligning stakeholders to ensure that all who wish to participate in the game have an equitable opportunity to develop in a safe and welcoming environment."
Kiss is the latest national team alumnus to join Canada Soccer, following Robyn Gayle, Melissa Tancredi and former youth international Jasmine Mander.
Extremely excited for this opportunity with <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaSoccerEN</a> and looking forward to collaborating with everyone! <a href="https://t.co/790mRKaefg">https://t.co/790mRKaefg</a>—@KristinaKiss13
