Canada's Jessie Fleming, Bev Priestman shortlisted for FIFA Best Football Awards
Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming and coach Bev Priestman have been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Football Awards. Fleming is one of 14 nominees for the Best FIFA Women's Player. Priestman is one of six candidates for Best FIFA Women's Coach.
Fleming is one of 14 nominees for the Best FIFA Women's Player. Her opposition includes Chelsea teammate Sam Kerr of Australia.
In December, Fleming was named the Canada Soccer Player of the Year for the second year in a row. The 24-year-old from London, Ont., has won 111 caps for Canada.
Fleming and American Alex Morgan are the only North American players on the FIFA women's short list.
Priestman (Consett, England) is one of six candidates for Best FIFA Women's Coach.
Nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player include Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar.
