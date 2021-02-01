FIFA pledges taking no health risks in men's World Cup qualifiers
3,000 players, 135 teams set to travel internationally in March
With 3,000 soccer players due to travel internationally for World Cup qualifying games next month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday all will conform to health rules in the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will certainly not take any risk for the health of anyone when we play football," Infantino said in a World Health Organization news conference in Geneva.
Delays in the 2022 World Cup qualifying program in most continents led FIFA last year to create new game dates next January. They will help make up the backlog in an increasingly tight schedule with broadcasting rights already sold.
In Asia, 40 national teams are due on March 25 to resume qualifying groups that last played in November 2019.
A total of 135 teams are due to play World Cup qualifiers next month, and 48 more have preliminary games for the 2022 African Cup of Nations.
"We will see where we can play, in what conditions," the FIFA leader said, pledging to "do it by adhering to a clear health protocol."
"We can see and we have been hearing earlier today from Dr. Tedros again that the situation is evolving week by week, day by day," Infantino said, sitting beside WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
FIFA president expects full stadiums in 2022
Many of the players return home for national duty play for clubs in Europe, including in England which is experiencing an aggressive new variant of COVID-19.
Asked if FIFA expected stadiums to be full when the World Cup opens in Qatar in November 2022, Infantino said: "Yes. We must have this."
"COVID will be defeated by then," he said, at a briefing on FIFA's latest work with WHO.
Infantino, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee, repeated the Olympic body's view ahead of the Tokyo Games opening in July that athletes should not get inoculations before key workers.
"We don't consider football players as a priority group in this respect," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.