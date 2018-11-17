Canada slides into 1st place at FIFA U17 women's World Cup
Captain Jordyn Huitema scores goal, gets red card in victory
Captain Jordyn Huitema scored in the 59th minute and Canada went on to a 2-0 win over South Korea on Saturday to remain undefeated at the under-17 women's World Cup.
The win moved the Canadians into first place in Group D with Spain and Colombia playing later Saturday.
Watch highlights from Canada's big win:
"We played a very strong South Korean team and I think we saw that in the first 45 minutes. They definitely were pinning us back in our half in the first half," said head coach Rhian Wilkinson. "This is a team I'm so proud to be the coach of, obviously there was a red card but they also turned the game around and showed who they really were; resilient. Fantastic team performance today."
After a corner, Huitema's volley of the deflected ball arced over the head of Korean goalkeeper Jiyeon Kang. However, Huitema saw a red card less than 10 minutes later after a mid-air challenge and Canada went down to 10 players.
Lara Kazandjian got Canada's insurance goal in the 74th minute when her 20 yard blast after some high Canadian pressure won the ball also went over the head of Kang.
"It's always an honour to represent Canada," said Kazandjian, who was named player of the match. "I wouldn't have been able to accomplish what I did today without the team's belief and they were really strong physically and emotionally."
