Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·New

FIFA suspends India's national soccer federation 'due to undue influence from 3rd parties'

FIFA suspended India's national soccer federation late Monday "due to undue influence from third parties," the sport's governing body said.

Suspension threatens country's hosting of U-17 Women's World Cup

The Associated Press ·
The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30. The Under-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned," FIFA said. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via The Associated Press)

FIFA suspended India's national soccer federation late Monday "due to undue influence from third parties," the sport's governing body said.

The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.

FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression "constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes."

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA said.

The Under-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned," FIFA said.

"FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved."

The FIFA moves follows the Supreme Court of India's order on Aug. 3 for the national soccer federation to hold elections for office bearers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now